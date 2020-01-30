Contractor dies, 3 others injured following oil well blowout in Texas

One contractor has died and three others have been taken by helicopter to hospitals in Houston and Austin following an oil well blowout in Burleson County, according to a spokesman for Oklahoma City-based Chesapeake Energy.

The deadly blowout occurred on the company's worksite Wednesday afternoon southwest of Caldwell.

First responders and an oilfield response specialist team remain on location and remained there overnight to monitor the continuing fire.

Burleson County Emergency Management officials say work will begin Thursday morning to cap the well.

No names have been released at this time.

Authorities said the fire was reported at 3:30 p.m.

Representatives from Chesapeake Energy are also on-site investigating the cause of the blast.

The American Red Cross is also on the scene providing rehab to crews and first responders.

