Contractor charged with felony theft by deception

A driveway contractor has been arrested after a Six on Your Side investigation.

Robert Long, 28, has been charged with felony theft by deception. His bond was set at $1,000 in Sarpy County.

An elderly Bellevue woman paid Long more than $5,000 dollars for a new driveway just over a year ago. The project was never started.

After our Six on Your Side investigation Bellevue police obtained an arrest warrant.

Long sent a refund check after our story. The customer refused the check because the warrant had already been issued.

We left a message with Long for comment.