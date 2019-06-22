Contractor charged with felony theft by deception

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) -- A driveway contractor has been arrested after a Six on Your Side investigation.
Robert Long, 28, has been charged with felony theft by deception. His bond was set at $1,000 in Sarpy County.
An elderly Bellevue woman paid Long more than $5,000 dollars for a new driveway just over a year ago. The project was never started.
After our Six on Your Side investigation Bellevue police obtained an arrest warrant.
Long sent a refund check after our story. The customer refused the check because the warrant had already been issued.
We left a message with Long for comment.