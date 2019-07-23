Contamination warning for sand left behind after flood in Fremont, Neb.

Although the water from the Heartland flood has receded in Fremont, Neb., it has left behind a possibly dangerous issue for many residents.

Sand piles are still lining the roadways. Residents like Rinda Sawyer, are in shock over the mess it has made.

“It is so hard to comprehend until you drive through and you still see how many months afterward, the devastation,” said Sawyer.

Residents are worried that the sand surrounding their community is contaminated by the water that carried sewage, chemicals, and debris.

Don Simon, the Chief Building Official/FEMA Certified Flood Plain Manager said, “Well there are different kinds of E-Coli contaminations that could possibly be in the soil. Upstream from us, there were quite a bit of things that came down the river.”

The State is urging Fremont officials to leave it be for now. The sun and rains should purify the sand for now, but until then the sand could be dangerous.

Lottie Mitchell, the City’s Executive Assistant/Grant Coordinator warns that there is no plan yet for the sand.

The city of Fremont is inviting Dodge County residents to two meetings on Wednesday, one at 11 a.m. and the other at 6 p.m. at City Hall to hear about two grants available to aid in their recovery.

