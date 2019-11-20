Construction thefts raid yields stolen tools and more

Home building is booming around the metro and a thief has targeted new neighborhoods under construction. But a suspect is behind bars.

38-year old Brett Nelson has been booked on eight felony burglary charges and an incredible number of stolen tools have been recovered. Mike McKnight was first on the story.

Many tools allegedly stolen over time have been recovered and investigators from two sheriff’s departments worked together building a case before raiding the suspect’s house just north of Harrison on 140th Ave.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Investigator Karen Craig said, “He was pawning multiple ladders, multiple nail guns every single day since September. So I started looking into him to see where he could have gotten these items from.”

Tools, equipment and materials recovered after more than two dozen thefts reported by home builders and subs in Douglas and Sarpy counties.

Charleston homes and its subs lost a total of $2,000 in tools and equipment. Lucas Simonsen of Charleston Homes said, “Basically every day they show up hoping these tools are here, houses are locked up but they show up and can’t do their job and they’re out that money, they got to go back and buy more tools.”

But many contractors will get back their favorite saw or ladder.

Sarpy Co. Sgt. Jon Raughton said, “Some of the serial numbers on the tools were given to us when road patrol had taken initial reports so that will help us identify the victims.”

But more than tools are found. This is a brand new dishwasher stolen before it could be installed. A fire place still boxed allegedly taken from a home under construction. Cabinet fixtures wrapped and door locks in unopened boxes all inventoried for return to victims.

Simonsen said, “Whether we get something back or not you know, just that chance.”

Stolen items recovered from the home and a storage unit filled two pickups and a large rental truck. Anyone who believes their property may have been found should call the Sarpy county sheriff’s office at 402-593-2304 or 402-593-2288.

