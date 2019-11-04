Construction shuts down stretch of Giles Road until May

A section of Giles Road in Sarpy County is now undergoing some much needed construction.

Drivers who use Giles from 168th Street to 192nd will have to find a new route. Starting Monday, November 4, that section of the road will be closed for construction and paving.

According to the Sarpy County Communications Manager, crews will be working to replace sanitary and storm sewer infrastructure and box culverts between 168th and 180th. Once they finish that construction they'll start paving portions of the road.

Sarpy County officials tell 6 News that the section of Giles Road has several housing developments on it and the gravel road isn't in the best condition, so they're making improvements.

The whole project will be split into two phases. Phase one deals with the section of Giles from 168th to 180th St. Only 168th to 174th will be paved. Phase two will take care of 180th to 192nd. Paving on that portion goes from 188th until 192nd.

The closures will last through May 2020, depending on weather.

A section of Giles won't be paved during this project because county officials will be re-routing it in the next few years. Those exact plans haven't been decided yet.