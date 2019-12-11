Construction on American Royal complex to start next year

The American Royal plans to begin construction on its new complex in Kansas City, Kansas, next year.

Royal officials announced Tuesday the organization has acquired 115 acres in Wyandotte County near the Kansas Speedway.

The organization's headquarters has been in Kansas City, Missouri, since 1899. The estimated price of the new complex will be between $220 million and $250 million. About $80 million of that will come from Kansas sales tax revenue bonds, with the rest through private fundraising.

An organization official says construction is expected to begin next summer, with significant work completed by December 2021.