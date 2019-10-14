Construction on 108th and Q streets to be finished soon

It’s been a year since construction on 108th South of Q Street started, the much-needed project is putting in four lanes, two each way.

Today, a portion of the street was closed as crews worked on paving.

Neighborhoods are located on all sides of the project and Joan Squire has lived in one of them for a long time.

“We’ve been waiting for 40 years for 108th Street to be widened and streets west of us have been widened and now it’s finally our turn,” said Squire.

Although there have been several road closures throughout the project, Squire thinks it has gone smoothly.

“I think they’ve done a really good job of making the street accessible and making any closures, total closures as short as possible and I’m pleased with the progress they’re making despite the rainy summer,” said Squire.

The weather has caused a number of temporary closures to be pushed back throughout the year. According to Keep Omaha Moving, the project is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

