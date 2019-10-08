Construction at an intersection worries nearby Abbott Elementary School

Changes to construction in a busy Omaha intersection are raising concerns for parents near one Metro elementary school.

Car after car was recorded blowing through a stop sign near Abbott Elementary School.

The 156th, Cumming, and Burt intersection is seeing more changes as construction continues. Now, it’s changing the way kids at Grace Abbott Elementary get to and from school.

Childcare provider Mary Pat Baier takes 10 kids to school every morning, these changes are raising major concerns for her.

“Cars are turning in the wrong direction and sometimes just too fast through the intersection,” said Baier.

It’s not just the intersection in front of the school that’s causing problems. Now, children have an additional road they have to cross. There’s now a three-way stop at 157th and Cummings streets.

Amanda Freestone, a parent, says drivers aren’t used to that and are running through the stop sign.

Student safety is a top concern for the school’s principal. The school has five crossing guards set up every day to help kids get across the street, and for the rest of the week, Omaha Police will be monitoring the area making sure drivers are following the new rules.

“Of course just to enforce the laws both preventative as well as reactive, I guess. I hope they write tickets for those that violate the laws,” said Erik Chausee, with the school.

Parents believe the construction is not only making drivers unaware but also more frustrated and anxious, adding danger to the intersection.

They hope, people will be careful.

