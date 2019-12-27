Construction ahead of schedule, Nebraska City businesses feel relieved

A sigh of relief from Nebraska City this evening, work to help prevent more flooding on Highway-2 is ahead of schedule.

Heartland flooding in 2019

Darell and Pat Martin have owned this jewelry store for nearly 40 years. Like other business owners in Nebraska City, they took a big hit when floodwaters wiped out Highway-2 back in March.

"Probably 30 to 40 percent of our business comes from across the river,” said Pat.

Now, news the Iowa Department of Transportation is ahead of schedule on major improvements to the highway.

The first of two bridges being built to raise the road is complete and the second is set to be done by next June, 5 months ahead of schedule.

A relief for the Martins and their customers

"The people come from Iowa and they're so happy to be here, we've had a lot of people tell us that,” said Pat.

Frank Roja is one of those customers happy to be back.

"It's good to back and shopping in the community it's good for the community here,” said Rojas.

Kelly Bequette agrees, she owns and restaurant and retail store downtown.

"I think they realized how often their citizens came over here because it's only two miles away -- they worked really hard,” said Kelly.

Work to move this levee east is also done ahead of schedule. Officials say the move will help protect the away from future flooding.

Anything to protect that highway is good news to the Martins. We asked Pat if she thinks the business community could handle another year like 2019.

"Not many, I really don't think they could. I've heard too many say they're business was down 40 and 50 percent,” said Pat.

With the potential for more flooding next spring the martins say only time will tell if Highway-2 can hold up.

"We'll just have to wait and see, it's that simple,” said Pat.

