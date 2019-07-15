Consider adopting kittens in pairs

If there’s a kitten on your wish list, you should consider a double dose. They do better in pairs.

The Nebraska Humane Society’s help line gets a lot of calls from people who have adolescent cats who've been great and the all of a sudden begin to pounce on feet and stalk and bite and play roughly.

Kittens need interaction with other kittens for healthy social development. A kitten learns a lot in the first several months of life from its litter-mates.

Because most people don't adopt whole litters, the NHS separates kittens for adoption but they prefer for them to go in pairs so they always offer two-for-one deals.

Kittens bite and wrestle and stalk. It's normal behavior but without a litter-mate to practice on your kitten will wrestle with you.

Tolerating this behavior without teaching your kitten to check his biting and scratching will get you a young adult cat who has developed those bad habits of scratching and biting.

Kittens crave stimulation. Even if you're home a lot, the amount of attention your kitten will demand is likely to be more than you have to give.

A pair of kittens will occupy each other most of the day. Cats are social and enjoy each other's company.

Kittens are curious. Without a buddy your kitten will find plenty to do like drapes to climb and furniture to scratch.

Kittens who live together will do this too but with others to tumble on they are less likely to engage in destructive behaviors.

And finally, kittens are active at night. Put two of them together and they'll play until they fall asleep giving you some sleep too.

Right now the BOGO deals on Humane Society kittens will get you two for $75. They’re spayed or neutered, micro-chipped kitties that start out with their first shots.