Connect Black Omaha shows how to support local community

If you’re looking for a way to get behind Omaha’s black community, there’s a resource out there you may not have heard of.

The website Connect Black Omaha was launched a couple of years ago to provide a hub of information about Omaha’s Black Community. It features everything from lists of black-owned businesses, to the mapping out upcoming events.

The website is a collaboration between the Omaha Chamber of Commerce and a group of local black leaders, who point out this project was underway far before the civil unrest sparked by the death of George Floyd.

“We were already having these conversations about how we could position ourselves to empower each other, but also help non-black allies, organizations, corporate entities, be more supportive of what’s already happening,” said JoAnna LeFlore, Project Manager, Connect Black Omaha.

They hope the website’s content continues to grow as more and more people become engaged.

“It’s meant to grow, it’s meant to be a working page, a working resource, and eventually we want to be able to highlight local entrepreneurs, local organizations for the work that they are doing,” said LeFlore.