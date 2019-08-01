WATCH LIVE NOW: Congressman Fortenberry holds town hall in Lincoln

Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry is holding a town hall in Lincoln on Thursday afternoon. You can watch it live now in the video player above.

The town hall got underway at 12 p.m. at Lincoln North Star High School.

"During this congressional work period, I am hosting town hall discussions across Nebraska's First District. I will give updates from Washington and answer questions and concerns. Many of the ideas expressed in town halls shape legislation on which I work. I hope to see you for an hour or so at one of the following locations close to where you live," Fortenberry said.

The stop in Lincoln is one of five town hall meetings Fortenberry is hosting across the state.

He stopped in Bellevue Monday and will travel to Fremont, Norfolk and Columbus over the coming days.

