Congressman Don Bacon takes heated questions at first 2020 town hall

The first town hall of 2020 turned heated for district 2 congressman Don Bacon. The unrest of the impeachment trial spilling into the OPS TAC building.

Rows of people filled the board room of the OPS TAC building eager to hear from Congressmen Don Bacon. The Republicans touched on Black History Month, the Holocaust Bill, and the USMCA.

"Free has to be fair. You can't block our exports. You can't steal our intellectual property. I could go on and on, that's what we're trying to right that ship,” said Bacon.

Bacon is up for re-election this year. President Trump recently endorsed him.

The Republican incumbent is challenged by democrats Ann Ashford, Kara Eastman, Morgann Freeman, and Gladys Harrison.

Audience members made clear the environment and climate change were issues they cared about.

“We all have kids, and we all have grandkids, and we all want a sustainable planet. It's the only planet we have,” said spectator Mary Jo.

"I support things like geothermal, wind, solar. But we need the battery capability to support this and we don't have it right now. I have worked with various research agencies to find so we can get the right and appropriate levels of battery storage,” said Bacon.

Things quickly turned our nation’s capital and what is happening with the impeachment hearing.

“Article 1, section 9 says even the appearance of quid pro quo is banned. That's all I wanted to say, thank you,” said Jean, also in attendance.

Eventually, audience members ask Bacon point-blank, was it legal?

“What crime did he break,” said Bacon.

“He solicited a bribe,” said one audience member.

“They didn’t put that in the impeachment. If it was bribery, they would have put it in the impeachment and they did not,” said Bacon.

The primary is taking place on May 12th and the general election is happening on November 3rd.

