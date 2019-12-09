Confusion sparks at Omaha homeless shelter regarding service animals

On cold nights, many people on the streets searching for shelter. This means places like Sienna Francis House, will be filling up with guests. Several guests tell 6 News, that their service animals aren’t welcome.

The Sienna Francis House wants to clear up the confusion.

The director of the Sienna Francis House says, that the animals are still allowed as long as they are not a danger to other guests.

One woman says this is not what she was told.

Shannon Tarvin has had Porkchop for seven years. They’ve spent five months at the Sienna Francis House together.

“Porkchop has been a lifesaver for me,” said Tarvin. “I have anxiety, depression, a lot of health issues.”

Monday, Tarvin and three other guests got bad news.

“Then out of the blue today they came up to us and said they aren’t allowing support animals anymore,” she said.

Tim Sully from Sienna Francis House says emotional support animals and service dogs have always been allowed, that policy won’t change when they move into the new building.

However if an animal begins to compromise the safety of another guest, they can prohibit the animal from being at the emergency shelter.

“This is housing for us, they consider it a business, but for us, this is housing no matter how temporary,” said Tarvin.

Guests with emotional support or service animals are required to show staff during check-in at the Sienna Francis House that their animal is current on all paperwork, including shots.

