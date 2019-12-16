Confrontation over stolen car leads to shooting in Florence

Douglas County prosecutors are working to figure out what happened Saturday night when a teenager was shot by an adult after an altercation over a stolen car.

Prosecutors say the man who fired the shots had a licensed weapon and a conceal to carry permit.

Leanna Sacko was on the scene after tracking down her mother's stolen car, she says it was not difficult to do.

“What’s crazy is that the car rode past me while I was at my brother’s house, the sound of my mom’s vehicle I heard it and it caught my attention, my doors open, I look over and I saw my car go by,” said Sacko.

Police reports indicate that when Leanna and her brother tried to get the car back from the alleged teenage car thief, there was a confrontation.

“We got the car stopped and it looks like he was about to do something I don’t know but it looked like he was about to do something he hurried up and whipped out of the car so fast and ran at this point I say stop, stop, stop don’t run stay where you at that’s when shots were fired,” said Sacko.

Police reports indicate the 13-year-old was shot in the thigh. This is not the first time that an alleged victim has dealt with an alleged suspect. Last week, a group of men allegedly beat up Trevor Custard after he reportedly burglarized their homes.

Brenda Beadle, Chief Deputy Douglas County Attorney said, “We have seen a couple of those in the last week where people try to take it into their own hands, I guess what I’d say about that is it’s never a good idea to take that into your own hands you should contact law enforcement and let them deal with whatever alleged crime has occurred.”

Police say the teenager’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Right now, no charges have been filed but prosecutors continue to investigate.

A police report indicates that the car that was stolen belonged to Sacko’s mother, it was left running with the doors unlocked and the keys in the vehicle.

