Authorities say the plume of black smoke that was rising over eastern Sarpy County Sunday afternoon was the result of condemned properties burning in the Paradise Lake Community.

Officer Sean Vest with Bellevue Police tweeted, "The black smoke you see coming from Old Town Bellevue is several trailers on fire in the Paradise Lake Community."

The trailers were rendered uninhabitable by the spring floods.

The Bellevue Fire Department is on the scene.