Conagra celebrates 100 years

An Omaha Staple behind a number of products found at your local grocery store is celebrating 100 years.

6 News had the opportunity to learn from employees about Conagra’s storied past.

Jim Blakemore has been with the company for 33 years and knows the story. Back then, it was a flour mill business.

“We were practically bankrupted at the time,” said Blakemore.

The company was on the brink of ruin, it had lost money expanding into fertilizer, catfish, and pet products.

What was once Nebraska Consolidated Mills, then became Conagra. “Con” stood for consolidated and the “agra” was for agriculture.

Mike Harper joined the company in 1974 and set the company off on a buying spree. For two decades, Conagra diversified and bought every prepared food brand it could get its hands on.

In 1987 Conagra made the controversial move of demolishing what was then Jobbers Canyon, to make room for the Conagra campus.

“It’s ever-evolving, ever-changing,” said Blakemore.

In 2015, Conagra chose to leave its Nebraska roots and relocate its headquarters to Chicago. There are 1300 employees remaining in Omaha, including Mindy Simon a Chief Information Officer.

According to Simon, the heartland campus is still the heart of the operation.

“We have a culinary team that works in our R&D center that looks and has a sense for what’s emerging,” said Simon.

A century in the making, what is now the largest private label packaged food business in the United States.

“I have a lot of pride working for a company with such history, years, and counting. I’d be here another 33 if I had the ability,” said Blakemore.