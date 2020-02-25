Conagra breaks ground on mixed-use development in downtown Omaha

The face of downtown Omaha will soon look much different. On Tuesday ground broke on a new development that will transform the Conagra Campus.

Conagra and the real estate firm Hines, are teaming up to turn parts of Conagra's campus into what is called The Mercantile. It will be a mixed-use development featuring nearly 400 apartments, a hotel, and commercial space all over-looking Heartland of America Park.

“There’s a lot of people that are interested in living downtown and want to have shopping and things like that and we're going to have all of that with The Mercantile,” said Mark Warner, senior VP of finance at Conagra.

The Mercantile will extend from 8th Street to Harney Street. The development will span 20 acres and construction will be completed in a number of phases.

“It's truly a mixed-use space that will engage the community, great public spaces as well as amenity-rich apartments for residents to enjoy,” said Brad Soderwall, Hines Managing Director.

Conagra has long been known for being in the food business. They say this project is a first for them.

"We have space here that we're not using and wanted to look at how we give back to Omaha and do something to help the community and really help downtown,” said Warner.

Breaking ground on a new vision for downtown.

Developers expect all construction to be completed by 2023. The first phase is infrastructure work will be completed in a year to a year and a half. Later this year construction will start on the apartments and parking garage.

