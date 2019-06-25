Con man sentenced for driveway coating scam

A traveling con man previously arrested for taking advantage of an elderly victim at age 17 pleaded no contest in Douglas County court today.

Brandon Swartz of Joplin, Mo., pleaded no contest on two charges of abusing a vulnerable adult.

Using a driveway coating service, Swartz scammed three elderly civilians. He would offer to coat a driveway for $32, then proceed to charge the victims $32 per unit.

Jim Ponce, a victim of the scam, said Swartz used 42 units on his driveway and charged him $1,300. After three years, the driveway began peeling.

Kari Demond, daughter of another victim, said her father is a recipient of a purple heart and that exposing this scam is his way of continuing his service.

“When we asked (dad) about it, he was not embarrassed by having been taken,” Demond said. “He was proud that he helped stop some more people from being taken advantage of.”

Swartz has been sentenced to five years’ probation. If he scams again, he faces six years in prison.

A $5,000 fine and his bond money will be used to repay the victims.