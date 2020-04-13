Compliance checks lead to citations at Omaha Parks following closure announcement

The Omaha Police Department issued a number of citations at compliance checks following the Mayor's decision to close Omaha Parks.

The parks were officially closed on April 8 and barricades and signs were placed on April 9.

On April 11-12, the following citations were issued:

• Adams Park 3121 Bedford Avenue - 2 citations for trespassing

• Memorial Park 6005 Underwood Avenue - 1 citation for trespassing

• Robert's Park 730 North 78th Street - 2 citations for trespassing

• Hummel Park 9200 John J Pershing Drive - 8 citations for trespassing

• Levi Carter Park 4405 Carter lakeshore Drive - 2 citations for trespassing

• Miller Park 2707 Redick Avenue - 3 citations for trespassing

• Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge 705 Riverfront Drive - 2 citations for trespassing and Minor in Possession of alcohol

