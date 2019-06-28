Complaint alleges illegal voting in Leshara 2018 election

The Saunders County Attorney's Office has filed a complaint relating to a disputed election in Leshara, Nebraska detailed in a Six on Your Side report last November.

The complaint is filed against Rochelle Buhrman of Leshara and it alleges illegal voting in the 2018 General Election. That's a Class III Misdemeanor.

The Election Commissioner received information from a voter after the 2018 General Election regarding potential illegal voting practices and an investigation was conducted by the Saunders County Attorney’s Office.

Saunders County Attorney Joe Dobesh said, “Initiating this investigation was my first action upon taking office. Voter fraud is a crime that should always be taken seriously, but it’s all the more troubling when the allegation is made in such a close race.”

The election for the Village of Leshara Board of Trustees was decided by a single vote.

Buhrman and her husband voted in the election. Their driveway is inside the village limits but their house is not.

Buhrman told us in November, "If the village seats are on my ballot that tells me the election board has given me the correct candidates I am eligible to vote for.”