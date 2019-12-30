Competency hearing ordered for woman accused of racially motivated incidents

An Iowa judge has approved a competency hearing for Nicole Poole who is charged in connection with a string of assaults that prosecutors say were racially motivated.

Poole, who is also known as Nicole Franklin, is accused of running down a 14-year-old girl because Poole said she believed the child was “Mexican.”

She also accused of intentionally hitting a 12-year-old African American boy, also with her car. Both children are recovering

Poole is additionally accused of throwing items at a store clerk and directing racial epithets at him and at store customers.

Her attorney argued that he thinks Poole has a mental illness and is not competent to stand trial.