Company's plan to buy former Cabela's distribution center could save jobs

More jobs might be saved in Sidney, Nebraska. A company that planned to buy one of Cabela's old corporate buildings is now buying Cabela's former distribution center instead.

Canadian company MMP Enterprises and Sidney officials announced the deal on Thursday.

The city says MMP believes it will create about 300 jobs at the distribution center.

Cabela's once employed more than 2,000 people at its Sidney headquarters until it was bought by Bass Pro Shops.

MMP had originally planned to buy one of the corporate buildings but the distribution center worked better for the company's plans.