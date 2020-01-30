Company ordered to pay Iowa for illicit timber harvest

A judge has ordered a lumber company to pay the state nearly $28,000 for timber harvested without permission from a state forest in south-central Iowa.

The attorney general's office also said Thursday that Moravia Hardwoods, of Moravia lied to the state on a bond renewal application, so the judge banned the company from buying timber for a year.

A company representative said he couldn't immediately comment.

The trees were cut down in the Chariton Unit of Stephens State Forest. The state sued the company, and a trial was held this past August. The judge issued the ruling Monday.