Commuters persist for dangerous intersection in Springfield to get stoplight

Commuters traveling through Platteview Crossing in front of Highway 50, are itching for a stoplight to be put in to avoid possible accidents.

Road closings and levee repairs to the east are causing an increased flow of traffic on Platteview which comes to a stop on Highway 50. Drivers, like Kim Bradshaw, are nervous to take the route.

“I think it’s an accident waiting to happen and all these large trucks and people backed up,” said Bradshaw.

Sarpy County Commissioner, Jim Warren, fears the risk as well.

“And sooner or later you just take a risk. I’ve done it myself, we’ve all done it, you’re tired of waiting and you go,” said Warren.

According to the district engineer, Time Weander, recent traffic counts support the effort and temporary stoplights will be put in. Finding lights big enough to cover the four lanes may take up to two months.

Permanent signals will cost 1.2 million dollars split between the state, county, and city of Springfield. That projects with start in 2021 and the temporary lights will be in place until then.