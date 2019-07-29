Community turns out to support teacher victimized by crime

A community is pulling together for a school teacher who found himself a victim of crime.

Hundreds of people came out this weekend to help support Jeremy Williams.

Williams is a teacher with Lincoln Public Schools who drives for Uber and Lyft during the summer months. His car was damaged this month when he was making a pickup.

Lots of people this weekend said "hate" has no place in Lincoln.

Jeremy said, “I just feel like love is all around me. It feels so amazing. I just never even envisioned this.”

Event organizer Liz Wysong Hoffart said, "It's just an opportunity for people to get together and support Jeremy and his family and just mingle and have a good time."

They estimate more than 300 people showed up. One person who has been an LPS teacher for more than 15 years said although she doesn't teach at the same school it's important for the community to stick together.