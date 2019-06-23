Community turns out to support family of murdered couple

The friends and family of a Douglas, Nebraska couple who were murdered inside their Otoe County home came together Saturday to celebrate their lives.

The Douglas Community Center was packed inside and out with community members, friends, family and biking pals to celebrate the lives of Randy and Annette Grimes.

It was a fund-raising event to help pay the final expenses for the couple.

The group included Randy's three siblings who say they were thankful for the turnout.

Daughter Desiree Kunzman said, “It’s really nice to know the community has your back. The situation’s not the best but we have grown closer now than ever."

The family said the couple’s memory will be carried on in two other ways: patches for members of their motorcycle group and five matching tattoos on their children.

All proceeds raised will go to end-of-life expenses for the Grimes family.