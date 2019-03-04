Community rallies for mother in coma

Strangers in Omaha came together to help a family after an Omaha mom went into cardiac arrest while giving birth.

Jessica Beck is a veteran and mom of five who is now fighting for her life at Methodist Hospital.

On Feb. 21, Beck's heart stopped beating. She went into cardiac arrest due to pregnancy-induced myopathy.

It took 15 minutes to resuscitate her.

Beck's baby was born eight weeks premature by emergency cesarean and is doing well, but the mother is in a coma in critical condition.

A friend of Beck's, Monica Beck, said the prognosis isn't good.

"It's a waiting game right now. We are hoping to raise some fund for the family. Tyler Beck had to take off work to be able to care for his wife in the ICU and baby in the NICU and four kids at home," the friend said.

Fellow home school moms stepped up and organized a fundraising concert and silent auction for Beck's family.

Monica Kooffi is another friend of Beck's. She said that Beck's husband is in good spirits and is moved by the support from the community.

"He's so completely humbled at the support from people in the community. People he hasn't seen in 20 years are donating to a GoFundMe page. People who don't know him at all have donated for the auction on Friday. He's very touched," Kooffi said.

The fundraising website can be found here.