Community rallies around Omaha restaurant as owners struggle with addiction, mental health issues

Saddle Creek Breakfast Club closed Saturday, leaving a note on the door — and 15 employees without a paycheck.

It also left a hole in the community, as the comments pouring onto Facebook posts about the closure continue to show.

"It is, it's hard," General Manager Jocelyn Ward said. "But we're figuring it out, one day at a time; and come together as a family; and shed a lot of tears. Substance abuse and addiction in the industry is a huge problem, and that's something we would like to address.".

Ward said the owner, who's also the chef, decided to get help for substance abuse and mental health. Unable to run the business, the family posted the shop closure on Facebook, not knowing the outpouring of kindness they would receive.

"Our first reaction was: How do we support them? Anytime today, carry out or dine-in, happy hour," said Anthony Hitchcock with Flagship Restaurant Group.

Thursday, participating restaurants in Old Market are donating 100 percent of their proceeds to the Saddle Creek employees.

"It hits close to home," said Michael Molan, who donated by dining in. "I'm a chef myself, so I understand the mental struggles that the job can have. It's pretty amazing to see kinda get the community get together and rally around them."

While the fundraiser is only on Friday, Ward says the Breakfast Club will be closed for the next month. She hopes with the community's help, their employees will stick around.

They have already raised more than $14,000 of their$30,000 goal on their GoFundMe page..