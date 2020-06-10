Community pushes to support minority-owned businesses

The Black Lives Matter movement is putting the focus on lifting up minority communities. One of the ways they are asking people to do that is to invest in black-owned businesses.

“A lot of what’s going on around the country happened in this community 50 years ago and you can see how far it’s come or should I say how far it has not come,” said Michael Maroney President of Omaha Economic Corporation.

Michael Maroney says investing a dollar in a black-owned business means investing a dollar in a whole community. He is with the Omaha Economic Cooperation and has seen the lasting effect of having a lack of businesses.

Even with many businesses closed because of the coronavirus pandemic, community leaders say now more than ever it’s important to invest your dollars in North Omaha.

“This community has been depressed for a lot longer than that so it’s going to take some time for people to really become intentional about reaching out and trying to be more supportive,” said Maroney.

Gary Ballard owns Haberdash, a men’s and boy’s consignment store. He says spending money at a black-owned business is important, but it’s the entrepreneurs who have a reason to take notice and create jobs.

“Business persons would look at this as one of the most right opportunities in time to get engage in these kinds of areas because the need is paramount we need everything,” said Ballard.

He says to get ahead, it will take more than a village. It will take Omaha investing in a community that has been asking for our help for a long time.

“You see black people regrouping saying OK where are we, how did we get here, and where do we want to go from here and how do we do it,” said Ballard.

Ballard, the owner of Haberdash tells us many shops are online now to keep business up during the pandemic. He encourages shoppers to look for ways to spend their money on black-owned businesses while staying safe.

