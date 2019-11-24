Community mourns two killed in Friday crash near Council Bluffs

A grieving community mourns the loss of two people killed in a Pottawattamie County traffic accident Friday afternoon and on Sunday that grief was evident at the crash scene.

A makeshift memorial marks the scene of a traffic accident that took two lives on Nov. 22nd.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Friday near Pioneer Trail and Humboldt Lane. A memorial now marks the crash site and people were gathered there Sunday in memory of the victims.

Authorities have identified 17-year-old Floyd Quick, of Council Bluffs, as one of those killed. Formal identification of the second victim has been withheld pending a review by the Medical Examiner.

Deputies were called to investigate the two-vehicle crash. It involved the Honda CRV that the two victims were in and a Ford F-350. Authorities said the Honda was westbound and the Ford was eastbound when they collided near Humboldt Lane.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Investigations Division at (712) 890-2288.