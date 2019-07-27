Community members team up to put some 'clean' in the streets

It's clean-up time in Omaha. Urban Plunge groups teamed up with community members Saturday to do some prep work in advance of Native Omaha Days.

We caught up with a cleaning team, both locals and out-of-state volunteers, along 24th Street bringing elbow grease to the street in advance of next week's celebration.

But this goes beyond the festivities. It's part of a long-term revitalization effort in North Omaha.

Organizers say they want to be a good host and when you have company over you clean up. But it's also about the long-term revitalization of North Omaha.

A couple dozen people spent their Saturday cleaning up litter and pulling weeds along 24th street.

Lasha Goodwin helped coordinate the group. She said groups from Iowa and Nebraska came together to help beautify a community that has struggled to change its image.

She said consistency in events like this will be the difference in helping North Omaha restore itself.

“Attention and not letting trash sit or not letting lawns be overgrown, or our situations of bringing in a community garden is something that is better than an empty space where it is obvious no attention is being given at all.”

Goodwin said she hopes if community members see other people who care about North Omaha helping keep the area beautiful, then those community members will have a since of pride and join as well.