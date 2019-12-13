Keshon will go home for Christmas; community member steps up to build ramp

It looks like a Benson basketball player who lost his leg after a shooting back in September will get to go home for Christmas.

17-year-old Keshon Henderson is a patient at the Madonna Rehabilitation Center in Omaha. He needs a ramp to get into his house, and today someone has come forward to build the ramp.

Tina Henderson didn’t think it would happen. A 42-foot ramp to run from the back of her home to the front stairs all built before Christmas. Then, Tina got a phone call this morning.

“I got a call from a conference quite a few people in the room and the gentleman offered to come out and measure and he told me when he was here he’d come back Sunday morning to install it,” said Tina.

Not only is the Henderson family getting help with the ramp, but they’re also getting some emotional support from Tyler Jones and her mother. Tyler lost her leg in a shooting 18-months ago.

“I wanted to be there for the mom, for Tina, and then my daughter wanted to be there for Keshon to show you can overcome this,” said Petty.

Now it looks like the community has stepped up to help Keshon spend Christmas at home with his mom and his family.

Tina says that now that her son is coming home for Christmas, she will go out and buy a Christmas tree.

