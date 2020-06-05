Community marches in honor of Zachary Bear Heel's death in-custody 3 years ago

It’s been 3 years since a man named Zachary Bear Heels died in the custody of Omaha police. Today he is being remembered with a memorial walk and vigil.

The walk will start at the Greyhound Bus Station at 16th and Jackson.

One speaker said this is the biggest group to ever attend a memorial for Zachary Bear Heels.

The group plans to walk to the Bucky’s at 60th and Center where Bear Heels’ interaction with police in 2017 turned deadly.

People who gathered here today say they’re still seeking justice in Bear Heels' death.

Along with horning Bear Heels’ memory and recounting the day he died, their resounding message is unity and change.

They’re pushing the importance of the world and this community staying together no matter our background colors or beliefs.

They prayed for change, specifically for change in the Omaha Police Department, demanding more accountability.

“On those cars, it says protect and serve. On that day Zachary Bear Heels needed the most protection. He needed to be served. When it happens to us again and it will, I’m not surprised.”

Four officers were fired over the incident involving Zachary Bear Heels, recently 3 of them were reinstated after an arbitration hearing.

The group will walk to 60th and Center, that’s about 4 miles, where the vigil will take place including a 2-minute silence in Zachary Bear Heel's honor.

