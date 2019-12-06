Community leaders keep Omaha icon, Rudy Smith's memory alive

The city of Omaha has lost one of its Civil Rights icons, Rudy Smith, a photographer for the Omaha World-Herald for decades. Smith captured the civil unrest of a city, was involved in a number of organizations that fought for equality and won dozens of awards for his work with a camera. Rudy Smith passed away Thursday.

The community remembers the Omaha icon, Rudy Smith.

Smith was also involved in his community and his church, organizing food pantries, teaching at UNO, and serving on the board of directors at The Great Plains Black History Museum.

The city mourns along with Rudy’s family, Smith worked tirelessly to preserve Omaha history especially that of the African American community.

“Not only did he live through those times but he captured those times, so we owe Rudy Smith for so many things,” said Preston Love Jr., with Black Votes Matter.

Eric Ewing with the Great Plains Black History Museum said, “Modest individual, you would have never known half of his accomplishments because he was not one to brag about those things.”

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing Jr. called Smith a gentleman and a trailblazer that set the standard for excellence.

“I always admired his leadership and his commitment to excellence as a journalist and as a person who wanted to teach other African Americans to be excellent as well,” said Ewing Jr.

Omaha City Councilman Ben Gray praised, “He was just one of those guys that very quietly underneath the radar didn’t make a whole lot of waves but let me say he carried a big stick because he was really strong in terms of preserving the history of African American folks.

Community leaders say Rudy Smith will be missed by many, he was 74-years-old.

