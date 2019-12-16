Community asks OPS board to protect Yates Community Center

Monday's focus at the OPS board meeting public comment was the

Yates Community Center.

"I am here to ask you guys to save Yates," a community member translated for a friend.

Yates is a former elementary school at 32nd and Davenport. OPS now runs it as a community center to provide classes and training for refugees and immigrants. But when OPS announced plans to move the programming out of the building earlier this year, community members pushed back.

"As a community, as a city, as a state, we should keep it because there are so many nations and so much peace so much joy in there," Another speaker said.

People from all backgrounds talked about the roles yates has played in helping get drivers licenses to becoming entrepreneurs.

"If you consider the work, and all the people here try to save our school, our nest because this is Our nest. Everyone comes together and joins," A community activist said.

OPS has cited poor conditions in the building for its reason to consider letting it go.

Early education classes have already been moved to Gifford Park Elementary and adult service programs will be moved to the nearby administrative building at the end of the year.

Those who use the services fear if the programs are split up, their work to become members of the community won't be the same.

"Simply, I cannot imagine that this can work at the same high level if the community is separated into more independent units. It cannot work."

At the end of the public comment, the board thanked those who spoke said they understood how yates are an important part of their identity.