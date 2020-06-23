Community allies discuss what is next for Nebraska DACA recipients

The Immigrant Legal Center hosted its virtual DACA town hall following the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling last week.

Legal allies and state leaders discussed what’s next for DACA recipients.

They said Nebraska DREAMers can’t get complacent as the state could be the next threat.

“The Supreme Court decision was exciting and provided a short-term cause for celebration,” said the center’s Executive Director Erik Omar.

Now community allies and DREAMers are looking toward steps to pave the way for a permanent solution in earning citizenship.

“We know our work is not done. The stress and uncertainty DACA recipients face shows the importance for permanent legislation,” said César García, a community organizer with Nebraska Appleseed.

The DREAM and Promise Acts are the permanent legislation DREAMers are hopeful for.

It has passed the House and is in the Senate.

But, speakers see the next potential threat to DACA is a lawsuit filed by Texas and six other states—which includes Nebraska.

The case claims President Barack Obama exceeded his authority when he launched DACA in 2012.

“There is so much civil unrest. And that goes to show this doesn't impact one race or another -- it’s impacting all of us,” said Fathima Flores, a DREAMer.

Flores has renewed her DACA status three times over six years, which she says shows a consistency that she’s a good citizen.

She said the system is not working for DREAMers or the Black Lives Matter movement.

“And on top of that, I still don’t know if I’m able to live through an administration that is ultimately trying to squash us out,” she said.

To hear more from the town hall, head to the center’s website here.