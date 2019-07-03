Communities and groups aiding migrants can now apply to get financial help

President Trump signed $4.6 billion border aid bill into law Monday. The law includes millions to reimburse community groups and non-profits for the money they are spending to help migrants survive after crossing the border into the U.S.

Migrants line up outside of Catholic Charities at the Diocese of Laredo this week. (Source: KGNS)

“It’s not just for food and for clothing, but also administrative expenses and to support the building, utilities on the building,” said Ben de la Garza, Director of Catholic Charities-Diocese of Laredo.

De la Garza said they’ve been shelling out lots of money to help the migrants crossing the border.

Organizations like de la Garza’s who are helping the large influx of migrants may soon get reimbursed for those costs.

President Trump signed a border aid bill into law Monday which includes 30 million dollars to offset the costs local communities are shelling out.

“It’s great. This is a huge help for us,” he said.

Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn is relieved these communities are finally receiving help.

“They’ve been going it alone for too long now…the federal government has been absent without leave, AWOL, when it comes to the emergency at the border,” said Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

RJ Hauman, Government Relations Director at the Federation for American Immigration Reform, said these millions are just a short-term fix.

“These communities and nongovernmental organizations will be in this same situation several months down the line when all this money is exhausted,” said Hauman.

While Hauman supports helping migrants crossing the border, he said he’d rather see policy changes.

“This is just addressing the symptoms of the crisis that needs to be addressed right out of the gate. You need to close the asylum loopholes that are enticing them to come from Central America,” said Hauman.

The groups and communities can now start applying for the funding through FEMA.

