Comedian Jeff Dunham further postpones upcoming Omaha performance

Comedian and puppeteer Jeff Dunham has rescheduled his upcoming performance previously postponed to this summer.

His "Seriously!?" tour stop in Omaha, originally scheduled for Thursday, April 2, at CHI Health Center, was initally postponed to Friday, July 31, but now organizers say that performance has been pushed back to Friday, Oct. 2.

A statement on Dunham's website reads:

"With most of our upcoming shows being postponed due to safety protocols during the pandemic, I wanted everyone to rest assured that your tickets will be honored for any rescheduled performaces, and we WILL be back to making some fun as soon as possible."

Tickets are still available, according to the Ticketmaster website.