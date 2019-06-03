Combative man charged for allegedly assaulting officer and paramedic

Wilhelm Anderson, 43, is accused of assaulting a police officer and a paramedic in the wake of a clash last Friday.

The fracas broke out in an ambulance near North 21st Street and Folkways Boulevard in Lincoln around 8 p.m. Officers were called there when fire and rescue personnel reported their confrontation with a combative, intoxicated man in the ambulance.

Officers arrived and tried to help. Police say Anderson kicked a police officer in the stomach, kicked a paramedic in the leg and tried to punch out the windows of the ambulance.

The officer and paramedic suffered minor injuries.

Anderson was taked to the hospital for a medical evaluation and then jailed facing two felony counts of Assault on an Officer/Health Care Professional.