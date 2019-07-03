Colorado woman carjacked and beaten, reportedly by man who mistook her car for his

Only 11 News spoke to a local mother who was carjacked and beaten, reportedly by a man who mistook her car for his. They both drive white Scion TCs.

Cell phone video captured by the victim’s friend shows the suspect, 21-year-old Ignacio Medina, yelling at the victim to give him his keys, which were, in fact, not his. (Source: KKTV/Gray News)

Colorado Springs Police have identified the suspect as 21-year old Ignacio Medina. He is now facing charges for robbery, assault and DUI.

The victim, who did not want to be identified, told 11 News, after a girls' night out on Friday, she and a friend returned to a downtown parking garage and found a group of people waiting at her car.

"I thought they were just drunk and then the man ran up and just started shouting at me, saying he paid cash for his car," she said.

Cell phone video captured by the victim's friend shows Medina yelling at the victim to give him his keys, while one woman in the group tells him to leave them alone and that the car doesn't belong to him.

The victim can be heard telling the suspect to read her license plate.

"I obviously had my keys that unlocked my car, that turned on the car, and my license plate is from out of state. I kept pointing that out to all of them and they still thought it was his car," she explained, "My baby's stuff was in the car: his car seat, his toys were in the back of my car. I had pink boxer gloves on my mirror. It's just crazy that he really thought, and his friends were hyping him up saying, "It is your car, It is your car," and it wasn't."

According to arrest papers, when the mother and her friend tried to back out of their parking spot, Medina was able to pull the mother out of her car. Court documents say he and two other women hit the victim repeatedly in the face and head.

"Be able to protect yourself because it's awful. It was a really, really tough situation to be in and if I didn't know how to defend myself who knows what they would have done to me," the woman told 11 News.

Investigators said Medina got in the car, drove off inside the parking garage and crashed the car into a wall and another car. Police said the suspect barely missed hitting a bystander who had to jump out of the way. Officers were able to arrest him near one of the parking garage elevators. At this time it's not clear if police have arrested or plan to arrest anyone else involved.

Police were also able to find Medina's car. It was parked in the same garage but one level above the victim's car.

Copyright 2019 KKTV via Gray News. All rights reserved.