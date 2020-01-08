Colorado sheriff calls off search for 'command vehicle' in mystery drone case

A Colorado sheriff has rescinded his previous call for the public to be on the lookout for a command vehicle that may be operating the mysterious groups of drones spotted in recent weeks over parts of Colorado and Nebraska.

The Phillips County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Wednesday that the request for public assistance is no longer relevant, without offering more details. A person who attended a closed-door meeting about the drones on Monday for law enforcement and government officials said authorities were never looking for such a vehicle.

Nobody has claimed responsibility for the mysterious nighttime flights of six to 10 drones in grid-like patterns