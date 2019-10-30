College football ticket data show Nebraska fan base ranks fifth in nationwide reach

Let's skip the obvious "best selling" college football ticket for Douglas County and get right to second place. Any guesses?

If you guessed an Iowa team, you're close. Of all the college football tickets purchased in Douglas County from 2012 to 2018, according to popular data-analysis website FiveThirtyEight, the Hawkeyes come in third at 5.2%. But 6.4% of such tickets were to see the Northwestern Wildcats. And of course both were dwarfed by the 66.6% buying tickets in Douglas County to watch the Huskers, while that majority in Lancaster County hits 53.5%, and 43.5% in Sarpy County.

INTERACTIVE TICKET MAP: How does your favorite school fare?

It also bears noting that in several Nebraska counties, those sales percentages are even higher in northern and western counties — Sioux and Logan counties hit 100%! (Rock and Sherman counties come close at with 97% and 98%, respectively — and they're only buying tickets for one other team besides the Huskers in those areas.)

Nebraska makes it into the Top 5 of FiveThirtyEight's analysis of sales data from Chicago-based ticket marketplaceVivid Seats, with Huskers tickets turning up as the most popular in so many counties nationwide, only four other colleges have the distinction of earning the top-seller spot in more counties than the Huskers.

With 3,000 counties (and county equivalents, for those states that call similar land masses something else) in play across the 50 states, Notre Dame takes the No. 1 spot in the most counties: 171 of them, in fact. Georgia comes in second with 142; and Tennessee and Missouri are third and fourth, respectively.

And while it's no surprise the biggest concentration of Huskers fans is right here in the home state, it's interesting to note that there are eight counties in the state — scattered throughout central Nebraska — that have no love for the team: In the interactive map, Arthur, Blaine, Grant, Hayes, Loup, McPherson, Thomas, and Wheeler come up with a status that reads, "Nobody buys tickets for this team here!"

But the Huskers have some strongholds in several counties in South Dakota, a couple in Montana, and one in Utah. Even a county in Alaska makes showing for the Huskers, with 11.2% of college football ticket sales, behind 21.1% for Alabama's Crimson Tide and 15% for the Oregon Ducks.

What about Iowa?

The Nebraska fan-base extends into Iowa, of course, but only takes the top spot in two counties there, coming in at 41.3% of sales in Fremont County, and 28.2% of sales in Mills County.

The Iowa Hawkeyes sale numbers show a clear edge against their in-state rivals, the Iowa State Cyclones, who still top the list in a handful of Iowa counties — plus one county in Illinois, one in Minnesota, and another in South Dakota.

The Cyclones' reach seems to extend a bit into North Dakota and even into a single county in Colorado. The rest of Iowa, and a handful of counties in surrounding states, show vastly more Hawkeyes ticket-buyers, with strongholds in single counties in Washington state, Wyoming, and northern California.