College athletes excited for "fair pay to play" act

College athletes could soon cash in off the field after a state bill received serious support in the Nebraska Unicam.

Basketball players at Creighton University in Omaha almost couldn't believe the news.

"That's true?" Ty-Shon Alexander asked in disbelief.

The "fair pay to play" act passed with an overwhelming majority during the first round.

"A lot of athletes I think we struggle financially with money and we really do just spend a lot of time with just playing hoops, going to school," Alexander said.

If passed, Nebraska would become the second state to let players make money from their name, photo or even social media sponsorships.

The NCAA approved a similar rule last year, it'll take effect in 2023.

Greg McDermott, the head coach at Creighton, said: "if the image and likeness thing ends up happening, we'll coach them through, we'll counsel them through that as best we can to make sure they can take advantage of that as best they possibly can."

While many athletes receive scholarships and other stipends, some still struggle financially.

"I think it will be beneficial for people to provide for their families," Mitch Ballock, a Bluejays guard added.

Megan Hunt, the senator who wrote the bill, says it will put college athletes on par with their fellow students.

"Student-athletes are the only college students who are currently prohibited from earning an income from their own skillset and talent," Hunt said. "So people need to understand this is really about economic equality, it's about economic freedom."

Opponents to the bill, like Senator Mike Groene, worry the bill will change players' motivation in choosing a school.

"He will sit there and tell parents I can get your kid 150,000. Then the Alabama one will come in and say I'll get him 200,000. It'll be a bidding war," Groene said.

Flags were also raised about the types of sponsorships athletes will say yes too.

"This isn't a company with a logo or a football team, NFL or baseball. This young man or woman represents the state of Nebraska. A public institution," Groene added.

Another part of this bill would allow players to get paid for coaching or giving private lessons during their off-seasons. Senator Groene said he would be behind that and would help Senator Hunt to do that.

The bill still needs to go through another round of debate before a final vote and if it passes it'll go to the governor's desk.