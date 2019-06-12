College World Series preperations underway

Omaha is going to be a lot busier tomorrow with two major league baseball teams coming into town to kick off the College World Series.

With that comes a lot of planning, about a whole year worth. For Anne Clendenin, it's been a fun ride.

"A lot of excitement, a lot of planning, for us it's just another day back in Omaha, so thrilled to be here," said Clendenin.

This year, a few new things to do.

"We have a bunch of new interactives, a bunch of new giveaways. A lot to see and do," said Clendenin.

On Monday, June 17 first responders and their families will get half off general admission tickets for the 1 p.m. game.

And on Wednesday, June 19, something new for the kids.

"Wednesday, June 19 we will have a zip line for the first time in fan fest, we will have a lot happening in that day in particular," said Clendenin.

With the Detriot Tigers and Kansas City Royals coming into town Thursday, a lot of fans like Hunter Fitton and Chandler McDermott are pumped.

"We are expecting it to be packed it's going to be a crazy day but it'll be a fun one. First time having something like that," said Fitton.

"Hopefully now they are bringing an MLB team in…Omaha is finally getting on the map with pro sports. Good to see," said McDermott.

For some of the MLB players, this will be their second time running the bases at TD Ameritrade Park.

"It's exciting for us to see some of the former student's athletes who competed in CWS who have gone on to return to Omaha," said Clendenin.

