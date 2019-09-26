College GameDay guest picker announced

Gabrielle Union frequently attends Husker football games with her husband, Dwyane Wade. (Courtesy: @gabunion instagram)
Updated: Thu 3:28 PM, Sep 26, 2019

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Actress Gabrielle Union will be the guest picker for College GameDay on Saturday.

The Omaha native tweeted her excitement Thursday afternoon.

Union tweeted asking Husker nation which Husker jersey to wear, and so far there is a popular answer. Christian Gaylord tweeted the actress and offered up his late father's jersey. "I’m a senior on the team. I tore my acl this year and awaiting a medical redshirt. My father was killed in a car accident last Friday. You’re more then welcome to wear my fathers jersey he wore during my games. It would be an honor."

Union also retweeted a post from a Husker fan that College GameDay hasn't had a female guest picker on the show in three years.

Read the original version of this article at www.1011now.com.

 