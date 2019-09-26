College GameDay guest picker announced

Actress Gabrielle Union will be the guest picker for College GameDay on Saturday.

The Omaha native tweeted her excitement Thursday afternoon.



I truly love you guys!! I was always gonna do @CollegeGameDay !!! There was NO WAY I was missing a chance to talk @Huskers ���� w/ @MiamiHEAT fan (we sat in the same section) @DesmondHoward & the guys!! Now which @HuskerFBNation jersey do I rock on the show�� — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) September 26, 2019

Union tweeted asking Husker nation which Husker jersey to wear, and so far there is a popular answer. Christian Gaylord tweeted the actress and offered up his late father's jersey. "I’m a senior on the team. I tore my acl this year and awaiting a medical redshirt. My father was killed in a car accident last Friday. You’re more then welcome to wear my fathers jersey he wore during my games. It would be an honor."

@itsgabrielleu I’m a senior on the team. I tore my acl this year and awaiting a medical redshirt. My father was killed in a car accident last Friday. You’re more then welcome to wear my fathers jersey he wore during my games. It would be an honor. pic.twitter.com/02d7q2AhEN — Christian Gaylord (@Big_Chris_65) September 26, 2019

Union also retweeted a post from a Husker fan that College GameDay hasn't had a female guest picker on the show in three years.