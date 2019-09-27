College GameDay festivities set to get underway in Lincoln

For the first time in 12 years, ESPN’s College GameDay is in Lincoln, and Huskers fans are ready for the national stage.

The College GameDay crew will host their three-hour show starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday morning outside Memorial Stadium on 14th and Vine Street.

GameDay will preview the Huskers (3-1) matchup against the No. 5 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0), which is set to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium.

GameDay will also cover other major games happening around the country, and will feature Nebraska native Gabrielle Union as the celebrity guest picker.

1011 NOW will be providing coverage throughout the event.

We also want to see pictures from those who attend the event.

To submit photos, click here.

