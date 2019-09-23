College GameDay East Stadium live location announced

The Huskers have announced that ESPN's College GameDay will be broadcasting the show outside of East Stadium near 14th and Vine.

The popular college football show will be hosted live from Lincoln on Saturday, Sept. 28th for Nebraska's game against Ohio State.

The last time College GameDay was in Lincoln was 2007 for Nebraska's contest with USC. Fans came out to hear the analysts' opinions or be seen on national T.V. Chris Fowler, Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso broadcasted live from Memorial Stadium.

The show airs weekly on Saturday mornings from 8-11 a.m. CT on ESPN and is hosted by Fowler, Herbstreit and Corso.