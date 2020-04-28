Cold snap may impact fruit tree farmers

It's been two years since some Nebraska farmers have had a plentiful peach harvest. This year could make three.

A late-season cold snap may have major impacts on certain fruit trees.

Cori Vollman lives in Nehawka near Nebraska City. She runs a smaller growing operation.

"We about 20 fruit trees," said Vollman.

She was really hopeful this year she would have fresh peaches.

"Last year we didn't get anything,” said Vollman.

A late season cold snap and snow may continue that streak. The nights leading up to April 16th, when it last snowed, sent temperatures well below freezing. This damaged a lot of Vollman's

trees.

"Well, my plum tree I'm not expecting anything from that. The blossoms did die. The peach tree that split in half, the half that's still standing has blossoms on it. So maybe. I'm hoping,” said Vollman.

She's not alone. We spoke with other larger farms around Nebraska City and they are seeing the same issue. Vollman says it's a little hard to tell exactly how bad the harvest will be, but she says it doesn't look good.

"So about 3/4 of our peaches we're not going to have. About half of our pears, we're not going to have,” said Vollman.

For now, they hope the weather won't take another cold turn, and they actually need a little rain.

Vollman doesn't sell her fruit. She donates to a local church food bank.

She says she hopes her surviving apple trees will help make up for some of the loss.

