Cold front sets record lows in 6 Kansas cities

A cold front that froze much of Kansas set at least six records for low temperatures.

The National Weather Service reports Wichita, Salina, Russell, Dodge City, Garden City, and Medicine Lodge set low-temperature records early Tuesday.

The lowest temperature was in Garden City, which dropped to minus 1, breaking the record of 7 set in 2018. The highest temperature of the six cities was 8 in Wichita, which breaking the former record of 9.

Wichita, Salina, Dodge City and Medicine Lodge broke records set in 1911.

Much of Kansas experienced below-freezing temperatures after an arctic air mass moved from the Rocky Mountains to northern New England Monday, with forecasters saying much of the affected region would see record-breaking cold temperatures Tuesday.